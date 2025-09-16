Lahore, Pakistan, September, 2025: Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, announces the launch of its new serviceconnecting Lahore toDubai, further expanding its international network. Starting from October 29, 2025, Fly Jinnah will operate non-stop flights between Allama Iqbal International Airport and Dubai International Airport, with a frequency of two flights per week, every Wednesday and Sunday, providing travelers with an affordable and convenient travel option between Pakistan and theUAE.

Flight Schedule between Lahore and Dubai, effective October29th, 2025:

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency 9P 512 Lahore 18:45 Dubai 21:35 Airbus A320 Wednesday/Sunday 9P 513 Dubai 23:00 Lahore 03:00 Airbus A320 Wednesday/Sunday

The addition of Dubai to Fly Jinnah’s Lahore network strengthens the airline’s international connectivity, which already includes popular destinations such as Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Bahrain, and Sharjah.

“We are pleased to expand our international footprint with the launch of our direct flights between Lahore andDubai,one of the region’s most popular destinations for both business and leisure travelers,” said Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson. “This new route reinforces our commitment to connecting Pakistan with key destinations across the GCC while offering our passengers affordable and convenient travel options. We look forward to welcoming our passengers onboard our new route.”

With the introduction of this new route, Fly Jinnah now offers its customers direct access from Lahore to two major cities in the UAE: Sharjah and Dubai.

The airlinecontinues to offer a comfortable and value-driven travel experience to its passengers. With a modern fleet of 6 Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline ensures extra comfort with the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin. The airline offers value-added services such as the SkyCafe onboard menu, featuring a wide variety of snacks, sandwiches, and meals at affordable prices. The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. In addition to that, the airline also offers the most generous loyalty program “Air Rewards”, through which passengers can earn, transfer, and spend points.

Customers can now book their flights by visiting Fly Jinnah’s website (www.flyjinnah.com), by calling the call centre (111-000-035) or through travel agencies.