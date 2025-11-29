Karachi, Pakistan, November, 2025: Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s leading budget carrier, announced the launch of its new non-stop service connecting Karachi with Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, further expanding the airline’s growing international network and direct connectivity between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Starting December 10 th , 2025, Fly Jinnah will operate daily non-stop flights between Jinnah International Airport and King Abdulaziz International Airport providing passengers with greater convenience to travel between the two countries.

Flight Schedule between Karachi and Jeddah, effective December 10 th , 2025:

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency

9P 0600 Karachi 20:25 Jeddah 23:15

Advertisements

Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday/Thurs

day/Friday/Sunday

9P 0601 Jeddah 00:15 Karachi 06:05

Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday/Thurs

day/Friday/Saturday

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency

9P 0600 Karachi 20:55 Jeddah 23:45 Saturday

9P 0601 Jeddah 00:45 Karachi 06:35 Sunday

Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson said: “The launch of our daily service between Karachi and Jeddah underscores our ongoing commitment to expanding Fly Jinnah’s international network. This new route enhances convenience and choice for our customers while meeting the growing travel demand between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi

Arabia”.

Classification:

External

In addition to the introduction of this new route, Fly Jinnah currently operates non-stop flights between Jeddah and Lahore. The carrier also serves Riyadh, Dammam and from Lahore as well as Riyadh from Islamabad.

The airline continues to offer a comfortable and value-driven travel experience to its passengers. With a modern fleet of 8 Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline ensures extra comfort with the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin. The airline offers value-added services such as the SkyCafe onboard menu, featuring a wide variety of snacks, sandwiches, and meals at affordable prices. The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. In addition to that, the airline also offers the most generous loyalty program “Air Rewards”, through which passengers can earn, transfer, and spend points.

Customers can now book their flights by visiting Fly Jinnah’s website (www.flyjinnah.com), by calling the call centre (111-000-035) or through travel agencies.