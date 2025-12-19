Starting December 15, 2025, nine weekly non-stop flights will connect Pakistan’s capital with the two major cities of Saudi Arabia.

Islamabad, Pakistan, November, 2025 : Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s leading budget carrier, is strengthening its presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the launch of non-stop flights from Islamabad to Jeddah and Dammam, commencing 15 December 2025.

The new services will further enhance connectivity for customers traveling between Pakistan and the two Saudi cities. Islamabad’s international network now includes Sharjah, Bahrain, Riyadh, in addition to Jeddah and Dammam.

Fly Jinnah’s growing Saudi network is complemented by non-stop flights to Jeddah and Dammam from Lahore, while Jeddah is also conveniently served from Karachi, providing travelers across the country with multiple options and enhanced connectivity.

Flight Schedule between Islamabad and Jeddah Starting December 15, 2025, with a frequency of six flights per week (all times are local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency

Advertisements

9P 0700 Islamabad 7:00 Jeddah 11:05

Monday/Wednesday/Thursday/Friday/

Saturday/Sunday

9P 0701 Jeddah 11:55 Islamabad 18:40

Monday/Wednesday/Thursday/Friday/

Saturday/Sunday

Flight Schedule between Islamabad and Dammam

Starting December 15, 2025, with a frequency of three flights per week (all times are local):

Classification:

External

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency

9P 0710 Islamabad 19:55 Dammam 22:15 Monday/Wednesday/Saturday

9P 0711 Dammam 23:05 Islamabad 04:25 Monday/Wednesday/Saturday

Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson said: “With the launch of these non-stop flights from Islamabad to Jeddah and Dammam, Fly Jinnah continues to expand its international network and provide its customers with greater travel options, convenience, and seamless connectivity across key destinations in the region”.

The airline currently operates domestic services across Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta, offering an enhanced connectivity within Pakistan. Fly Jinnah also serves international routes from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad to key destinations across the GCC including Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Bahrain, Sharjah and Dubai.

The carrier continues to offer a comfortable and value-driven travel experience to its customers. With a modern fleet of 8 Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline ensures extra comfort with the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin. The airline offers value-added services such as the SkyCafe onboard menu, featuring a wide variety of snacks, sandwiches, and meals at affordable prices. The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. In addition to that, the airline also offers the most generous loyalty program “Air Rewards”, through which passengers can earn, transfer, and spend points.

Customers can now book their flights by visiting Fly Jinnah’s website (www.flyjinnah.com), by calling the call centre (111-000-035) or through travel agencies.