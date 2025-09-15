Severe flooding has disrupted operations at the Qadirpur Gas Field, where officials confirmed that gas supply from 10 wells has been halted after floodwaters entered the facility.

In Larkana, a 100-foot breach in the Zamindara embankment inundated the Malook Shah Bukhari shrine, with floodwaters now heading toward farmland and residential settlements.

Authorities reported that water flow at Guddu Barrage in Kashmore remains in a high-flood situation and is expected to reach Sukkur Barrage within 48 hours. While officials assured there is no immediate danger to Guddu Barrage, rising water levels have forced large-scale evacuations from katcha (riverine) areas, with nearly 30,000 people shifted to safer locations.

In Ghotki District, several villages in Jan Muhammad Ali have been submerged, where rescue operations are currently underway.