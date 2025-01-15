According to international media, the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority has announced the schedule for Hajj flights 2025.

Reports have indicated that the Hajj operation will begin on April 29 (1st of Dhu al-Qi’dah) and the return process will begin on 13th Dhu al-Hijjah, which will continue until 15th Muharram 1447 AH.

Registration for the Hajj flight schedule by the Civil Aviation Authority began on 3rd Rabi’ al-Thani and will continue until 30th Shawwal.

During this time, the final list of incoming and outgoing Hajj flights will also be released.

The Aviation Authority said that a special mobile app will provide all the information to the pilgrims on their mobile phones.

Pilgrims will be able to access their Hajj group, training schedule, flight information, accommodation in Saudi Arabia, payments, live maps and details of the locations of the places during the Hajj.

The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority said that according to the regulations, airlines must strictly adhere to the set schedule.

Earlier this week, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabi’ah signed the Annual Hajj Agreement 2025 between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Under the agreement, 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj this year. The agreement also includes a commitment to provide the best possible facilities for Pakistani pilgrims, who will be offered special accommodation at reduced rates in Mina.