Advertisements

A tragic cloudburst struck the Babusar Top area in Gilgit-Baltistan, leading to powerful flash floods that claimed five lives, including four tourists and one local. The Deputy Commissioner of Diamer, Atta ur Rehman, confirmed the incident took place around 3:30 p.m. yesterday, resulting in all vehicles on the road being swept away.

Terming the disaster as one of the worst in recent memory, the DC revealed that three people are still missing, with unconfirmed reports indicating that more individuals may be unaccounted for. He added that only a fraction—less than 40%—of the total damage has been assessed so far.

Advertisements

Rescue efforts began the same night and are ongoing along both sides of the river. Three major points along the Babusar Top Highway have already been cleared. Relief activities, including the distribution of tents and food, started overnight. So far, between 60 to 70 stranded tourists have been successfully evacuated to Chilas. Authorities remain engaged in locating the missing and restoring order in the disaster-stricken area.