A devastating flash flood struck a village in India’s northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, resulting in at least four fatalities, while more than 50 people are reported missing, as per India Today’s report on Tuesday.

Local officials confirmed that army units and disaster response teams have reached the affected area, where rescue operations are underway to locate and save individuals trapped beneath mud and debris.

Footage aired on television and circulated on social media displayed powerful torrents of water, mud, and debris gushing down the mountainside, destroying houses and washing away a roadway.

The mudslide swept through Dharali village in the KheerGad region near Harsil, engulfing several homes, as highlighted in a video statement released by the state chief minister’s office.

The Indian Army’s Central Command also reported that a massive mudslide had hit Dharali village, causing a sudden surge of water and debris through the settlement, resulting in widespread destruction.