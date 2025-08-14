Advertisements

Karachi, 14 August 2025: Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) celebrated the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with patriotic zeal and enthusiasm. The ceremony commenced with the recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by the dignified hoisting of the national flag.

Chairman (PNSC Board), Sultan Ahmed and CEO, Syed Jarar Haider Kazmi, hoisted the national flag along with the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Directors, officers, and staff. Later, the Chairman addressed the PNSC employees and a cake was cut on the occasion of Independence Day and prayers were offered for the progress and stability of the country.

During the event, the CEO also planting a sapling within the premises of the organization. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of sweets among participants, who reaffirmed their commitment to celebrating this national day with devotion and spirit.