Five museums to check out in Dubai

From historic Creekside tales and women’s stories to futuristic wonders and trippy digital art, Dubai’s

museums are anything but boring. Step inside these hidden gems to see old Dubai, new Dubai, and

everything in between. Here’s where to start your culture fix.

3D World Selfie Museum

Looking for a fun photo op in Dubai? Head to the 3D World Selfie Museum in Al Quoz on Sheikh Zayed

Road. Spread over 21,000 sqft, it’s packed with 185 hand-painted illusions where you can pose with

Spider-Man, wrestle a bear or tumble down the rabbit hole with Alice. There are nine themed zones,

friendly staff to help you nail your angles, and even a cute café for a quick snack break. Just don’t forget

to charge your phone, you’ll need it!

Museum of Illusions

Step into a mind-bending world at the Museum of Illusions in Al Seef, right by Dubai Creek. This fun spot

packs over 60 optical illusions and immersive setups that’ll mess with your senses and fill up your

camera roll. From the trippy Vortex Tunnel to the reality-bending Mirror Room, there’s plenty to wow

both kids and adults. It’s super popular for school trips too, so don’t forget to charge your phone. You’ll

want those Insta shots!

Museum of Candy

Step into a sugary wonderland at Dubai’s Museum of Candy, tucked away on Umm Hurair Road in Oud

Metha. This sweet spot has eight colourful zones. Think lollipop forests, gummy bear slides, and clouds

of cotton candy, all perfect for your Insta feed. You can even whip up your own treats at the Candy Lab

or sniff your way down memory lane at the scent station. Don’t leave without sampling unlimited ice

cream and macaroons!

Museum of the Future

Step into tomorrow right in the heart of Dubai. Sitting pretty on Sheikh Zayed Road near Trade Centre,

the Museum of the Future is one of the city’s most iconic landmarks. Launched by the Dubai Future

Foundation on 22 February 2022, this isn’t your typical dusty museum. Think mind-blowing exhibitions,

immersive theatre, and themed experiences that push you to imagine what’s next. From crazy-cool

prototypes to game-changing ideas, you’ll find it all here. Don’t miss the special talks and workshops

that dive deep into high-tech fixes for our biggest challenges. The future’s waiting: go see it!

ARTE MUSEUM

Tucked away in Dubai Mall, ARTE MUSEUM is a mind-blowing spot for anyone who loves a bit of art-

meets-tech magic. Covering a massive 2,800 sqm on Level 2 (right opposite Galeries Lafayette if you’re

hunting for it), this immersive space has 14 zones themed around ‘Eternal Nature.’ Think dreamy

forests, oceans, flowers and more. Created by top Korean digital design studio d’strict, the museum uses

fancy stuff like projection mapping, multi-image setups and sensors, so you don’t just look at art, you

feel it. Once you’ve soaked it all in, grab a seat at the cosy ARTE Tea Bar and sip on a tea-based mocktail

while the art vibes keep flowing around you.

