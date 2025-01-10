RAWALPINDI: The Security Forces on Friday killed five khwarij terrorists including their ring leader Shafiullah Shafi in an intelligence operation (IBO) in general area Maddi Dera Ismail Khan, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

“During conduct of operation, our troops effectively engaged khwarij’s location, resultantly, five khwarij including Kharji ring leader Shafiullah@Shafi, were sent to hell,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians, it further said.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the news release said.

Earlier, security forces killed 19 khwarij while three personnel embraced martyrdom in three separate intelligence based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“On reported presence of khwarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Matani, Peshawar District,” the ISPR said. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, eight khwarij were killed.

It added that in another intelligence based operation conducted in general area Baizai, Mohmand District eight Khwarij were effectively engaged and neutralised by the security forces.

In third engagement in Karak District, the security forces effectively engaged khwarij location as a result of which three khwarij were killed.

“However, during intense fire exchange, three brave sons of soil, Lance Havaldar Abbas Ali (age: 38 years, resident of District Ghizer), Naik Muhammad Nazir (age: 37 years, resident of District Skardu) and Naik Muhammad Usman (age: 37 years, resident of District Attock), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat,” the ISPR said.