The Islamic Ideological Council has released the official guidelines for Fitrana (almsgiving) and Fidya (compensation for missed fasts) for Ramadan 2025. According to the council, the minimum Fitrana amount per person is set at Rs220, based on the price of wheat. Those opting to give other food items will need to pay Rs1,650 for dates, Rs2,500 for raisins, and Rs5,000 for dried apricots.

Chairman Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi emphasized that Fitrana is a mandatory charity for all Muslims and must be given before the end of Ramadan.

For those paying Fidya, the council has provided detailed calculations based on different food items for 30 days of missed fasting. The Fidya amounts are Rs6,600 for wheat, Rs13,500 for barley, Rs49,500 for dates, Rs75,000 for raisins, and Rs150,000 for dried apricots.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene in Peshawar on February 28, 2025, to sight the Ramadan moon, aiming to ensure that the holy month begins on the same day across Pakistan.