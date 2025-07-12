First Lady Melania Trump joined President Donald J. Trump in visiting Kerrville, TX to pay respect to grieving families and meet with first responders and officials following major flooding in the region. The President and First Lady received a briefing on the ongoing flood recovery efforts, met with families, and participated in a community roundtable with first responders, and state and local officials.
During a roundtable discussion with emergency personnel and Texas leaders, President Trump acknowledged the First Lady’s compassionate leadership, saying:
“We have a wonderful First Lady. She’s done a great job as First Lady, and she’s a very special woman. When she saw and met the people that we met just a little while ago. It’s very devastating.”
In her remarks, First Lady Melania Trump spoke from the heart, extending her sincere condolences to those impacted and shared a personal reflection on the families she met earlier in the day:
“My deepest sympathy to all of the parents who lost beautiful, young souls. Deepest sympathy from all of us to the community—to everyone who lost a loved one—we are grieving with you. Our Nation is grieving with you.”
“We just met with the wonderful families. We prayed with them. We hugged. We held hands. They shared their stories, and I met beautiful young ladies who gave me this special bracelet from the camp in honor of all the little girls who lost their lives. We are here to honor them and also to give support and help. I will be back—I promised them. I pray for them and am giving them my strength and love.”
During the visit, Mrs. Trump was gifted a charm bracelet by the Hotze Family, which she wore on her wrist to honor the memory of the young girls who lost their lives. She was also gifted a Camp Mystic Song Book.
The Office of First Lady Melania Trump remains committed to supporting the well-being of children and youth, including during times of crisis. Through her BE BEST initiative and additional outreach, Mrs. Trump continues to advocate for young people are not forgotten in the aftermath of disaster or while experiencing trauma or loss.
