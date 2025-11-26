KARACHI, 26 November 2025 — Consul General of Germany, Mr. Thomas Schultze, accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Katja Heusel, called on First Lady, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, at Bilawal House today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and opportunities for bilateral cooperation were discussed.

First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari expressed her appreciation for the ongoing collaboration and reiterated interest in furthering initiatives that promote health, education and women’s empowerment in Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Sindh Minister for Health; Sardar Shah, Sindh Minister for Education; Senator Sherry Rehman and Senator Anny Marri.