Karachi, 17 January 2025: The first-ever Justuju Learning Forum, a key initiative under the USAID Local Works program, successfully convened today in Karachi. Organized by the CHANAN Development Association (CDA) in collaboration with key partners, including Signify , Mehardad Art and Production, Hive Pakistan, Interactive Resource Center (IRC), Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), and Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP), the event brought together diverse stakeholders to foster an inclusive society and strengthen grassroots capacity and foster USAID Local Works’ Agenda of localization.

This learning forum focused on Karachi’s multifaceted neighborhoods, served as a platform to exchange knowledge, explore local challenges, and pave the way for innovative, locally-led interventions. The event’s agenda included group discussions, interactive sessions, and a traditional Dastangoi (Storytelling) performances to celebrate Karachi’s cultural diversity.

Mr. Syed Hammad Naqvi, Regional Director of CDA, in his opening note mentioned:

“The USAID Local Works’ Justuju initiative is a testament to our belief in empowering local communities to take ownership of their unique challenges and opportunities. We are excited to see the energy and ideas generated here today.”

Mr. Zain Baloch, CEO of Signify, emphasized the collaborative approach in his remarks, quoting: “Karachi’s diversity is its greatest strength. Through mutual consultation, collective efforts, collaborations and cohesion, we can design solutions that truly reflect the aspirations of the people.”

The forum included a panel discussion moderated by Mr. Fahim Shad, CEO of Mehardad Art and Production, where thematic groups on youth, local governance, gender, minorities, and civil society presented their findings. He quoted:

“Art and dialogue are powerful tools to build bridges in fractured societies. This forum reflects that spirit of unity.”

Dr. Muhammad Abdul Saboor, CEO of Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP), emphasized the importance of civil society in fostering inclusivity. He said:

“A robust civil society is the cornerstone of an inclusive and prosperous society. Our collective efforts today will pave the way for a brighter tomorrow.”

Concluding the event, Mr. Muhammad Shahzad Khan, CEO of CDA, noted, “Today’s discussions mark the beginning of a journey toward building a prosperous and inclusive society. Let’s ensure that this partnership thrives beyond today.”

The event ended with a call to action for all stakeholders to maintain the spirit of partnership and a shared vision for Karachi’s future.