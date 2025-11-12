Islamabad, 12 November 2025 — The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), in collaboration with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) and the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), convened Pakistan’s first-ever National Dialogue on Women, Peace and Security (WPS) in Islamabad. The event marked 25 years of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 and coincided with Pakistan’s tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (2025–2026).

The Dialogue brought together representatives from government, parliament, civil society, academia, youth, and international partners to build national consensus on advancing women’s leadership in peacebuilding, governance, and crisis response. Participants explored lessons from other countries’ WPS National Action Plans to inform a roadmap tailored to Pakistan’s context.

In his remarks, Mr. Jawad Ahmad Dogar, National Coordinator NACTA, reaffirmed the Government’s resolve to integrate gender perspectives across national peace and security frameworks. Mr. Mohamed Yahya, UN Resident Coordinator, emphasized that “the road to sustainable peace is paved by women’s leadership.” Ambassador Ina Lepel of Germany highlighted that empowering women as peacebuilders is essential for lasting peace, while Ms. Ume Laila Azhar, Chairperson NCSW, stressed that inclusivity enhances institutional resilience and effectiveness.

Over two days, six thematic sessions outlined Pakistan’s pathway toward an inclusive WPS agenda — focusing on gender-responsive governance, justice, peacebuilding, and the role of youth in promoting climate resilience and countering online radicalization. Experts from Indonesia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Jordan shared valuable regional insights.

In a video message, Ambassador Takahashi Katsuhiko of Japan called for deeper collaboration to translate WPS commitments into concrete national and global actions.

Concluding the Dialogue, Mr. Jamshed M. Kazi, UN Women Country Representative, described the event as a “turning point” for advancing gender equality in peace and security. Mr. Muhammad Dawood Barreach, Special Secretary, Ministry of Interior, reaffirmed that Pakistan’s peace and stability are inseparable from gender equality and women’s leadership.

Anchored in Pakistan’s National Security Policy (2022–2026) and the principles of UNSCR 1325, the Dialogue reaffirmed a shared national commitment to strengthen women’s participation, protection, and leadership in building an inclusive and lasting peace.