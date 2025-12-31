ITALY : The birth of a baby after 30 years in an Italian village with more cats than people has captured the world’s attention. The village of Pegliara di Marci is located on the slopes of Mount Giraldo. Over the past several years, many people have left the area and the population of the village has been gradually decreasing. Today, cats happily roam its narrow streets, enter homes without hesitation, and rest on the rocky walls built into the mountain. In March of this year, for the first time in 30 years, the village celebrated the birth of a child, breaking the silence that had existed for years. Lara Busi Trabko is the first baby girl to be born in the village in three decades. Since there have been no births in the village for years, Lara quickly attracted everyone’s attention. The girl’s mother said that people who didn’t know about the village are now coming here just because of Lara. She said that at just nine months old, her daughter has become quite famous.

