Karachi (Report, Wasim Khan) Film star Laila is considered one of the most successful actresses of the Pakistani film industry, having earned fame through her outstanding performances in numerous films. Her acting journey has not been limited to films only, but she is also currently ruling the hearts of people with her excellent performances on TV channels.

Laila’s live performance on stage in Karachi for the first time at the Tribute to Melody Queen Noor Jehan, organized by Waheed Art Production, is going to be a memorable event, where she will showcase her performance skills.

Waheed Art Production’s soul Sihail Kashmiri says Laila is an excellent actress, and her participation will add more charm to the program. Laila will perform solo and also share the stage with Mehr Yar Mughal, making the event more spectacular.

Film star Laila says performing to Noor Jehan’s songs is an honor for her, and she will make this event an important part of her professional life.

Preparations for the said program are in full swing. Famous artists of the showbiz industry will participate in the program and pay a grand tribute to Melody Queen Noor Jehan.