KARACHI: A vibrant “Film, Culture & Dance Festival” was organised at Port Grand by Shakir Samrat Art Academy in collaboration with the Sports & Youth Department, Government of Sindh and Pakistan Print & Electronic Media Foundation.

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The festival brought together artists, performers and cultural figures from across the country.

Distinguished Guests Grace the Event

The event was attended by several senior officials and notable personalities.

Among them were Munawar Mehsar as Chief Guest and Khalid Chachar as Guest of Honour.

Patron-in-Chief Barrister Shahida Jamil also attended the event.

Cultural Leaders and Media Figures Present

Prominent media and cultural figures also participated in the festival.

These included Z. H. Khurram, Raja Abdullah, and Shakir Samrat.

Several directors, performers, and artists from film and performing arts also joined the celebration.

Performances Highlight Dance and Cultural Diversity

The festival showcased dance performances, music acts, and cultural presentations.

Various groups and artists performed on stage and received strong audience appreciation.

The event aimed to promote Pakistan’s cultural diversity and support young talent in arts and media.

Platform for Youth and Creative Expression

Organisers said the festival provided a platform for youth engagement and creative expression.

They stressed the importance of cultural activities in promoting unity and positive social values.

The event concluded with applause for all performers and organisers.