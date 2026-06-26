FIFA World Cup: Türkiye Beat USA 3-2 to Secure Crucial Group D Victory

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LOS ANGELES: Türkiye secured an important victory in the FIFA World Cup after defeating the United States 3-2 in an entertaining Group D clash, while Paraguay and Australia settled for a scoreless draw in the other group match.

Played in front of 70,492 fans at SoFi Stadium, the United States made a fast start and opened the scoring in the third minute.

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Sebastian Berhalter delivered a corner that Austin Trusty converted to give the hosts an early 1-0 lead.

Türkiye responded quickly and levelled the match in the 10th minute through a well-taken goal from Arda Güler.

The visitors continued their pressure and took the lead in the 31st minute when Bar?? Alper Y?lmaz finished a strong attacking move created by Eren Elmal? to make it 2-1.

The United States returned strongly after the break and equalised in the 49th minute through Sebastian Berhalter to bring the score to 2-2.

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Türkiye later found the decisive goal to complete a 3-2 comeback victory and strengthen their position in Group D.

In the group’s other fixture, Paraguay and Australia failed to break the deadlock and shared points after a goalless draw.

The result keeps Group D competition open ahead of the next round of matches.