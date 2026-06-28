FIFA World Cup: Algeria and Austria Reach Round of 32 as Iran Exit Tournament

Irfan Shaikh June 28, 2026 0

Austria secured a historic knockout-stage qualification while Argentina maintained a perfect record with victory over Jordan.

Players of Algeria and Austria during FIFA World Cup matches after securing Round of 32 qualification.

Algeria and Austria celebrate qualification for the FIFA World Cup knockout stage.

FIFA World Cup: Algeria and Austria qualified for the Round of 32, while Iran were eliminated from the tournament after the latest group-stage results.

Austria reached the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time in 72 years and will now face Spain in the next round.

Algeria also advanced to the Round of 32 and are set to take on Switzerland in the knockout phase.

FIFA World Cup: Türkiye Beat USA 3-2 to Secure Crucial Group D Victory

Algeria and Austria played out a draw, but Algeria secured qualification through a superior goal difference and defensive record, leaving Iran out of the competition.

Meanwhile, Argentina defeated Jordan 3-1 to continue their strong run in the tournament.

Argentina’s goals came through Giovani, Martinez and Lionel Messi, while Jordan’s only goal was scored by Musa Al-Taamari.

With the victory, Argentina won all three group-stage matches and finished with a perfect nine points.

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