The visit began with Eid prayers and special supplications for Pakistan’s peace, stability, and prosperity. Prayers were also offered for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defence of the country.

Tribute to Troops and Martyrs

The Field Marshal extended Eid greetings to officers and soldiers stationed in the area. He praised their determination, operational readiness, and vigilance against foreign-sponsored terrorism.

Moreover, he paid tribute to the sacrifices and courage of security personnel protecting the country from hostile threats.

During the visit, he also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and honoured the martyrs who embraced shahadat while defending the motherland.

Strong Message Against Terrorism

Referring to the recent terrorist incident in Quetta, the army chief stated that such attacks could not weaken the resolve of Pakistan Armed Forces or the nation.

He said the morale of troops and the people of Pakistan remained strong despite terrorist threats.

In addition, he reaffirmed that the armed forces, together with law enforcement agencies and the people of Balochistan, would continue operations against terrorists and their facilitators.

Senior Military Officials Receive Army Chief

Upon arrival in Zhob, the Field Marshal received a welcome from the Commander Quetta Corps.

The visit highlighted the military leadership’s continued engagement with troops serving in sensitive border regions during Eid celebrations.