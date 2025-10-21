A focal person will be appointed at KATI to resolve industrialists’ issues, Additional DG South

FIA.

Without curbing corruption and money laundering, a stable investment climate cannot be

achieved, KATI President Ikram Rajput.

Advertisements

Karachi: Additional Director General (South) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Mujahid

Akbar Khan, has said that in order to enhance transparency and fairness in legal processes, the

authority to issue notices has been shifted from Investigation Officers (IOs) to Deputy Directors.

Speaking at a meeting with industrialists at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry

(KATI), he explained that each notice now carries a barcode, allowing it to be tracked online.

“This measure will ensure transparency and help restore public and business community

confidence in the FIA,” he added.

The meeting was attended by KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput, Deputy Patron-in-Chief

Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Zahid Hamid, Vice President Muhammad Talha, Standing

Committee Chairman Danish Khan, KITE Limited CEO Zahid Saeed, and former chairmen and

presidents including Junaid Naqi, Gulzar Feroz, Farhan-ur-Rehman, Masood Naqi, Razzaq

Paracha, Johar Qandhari, Saleem-uz-Zaman, Farrukh Mazhar, Tariq Malik, Sheikh Fazal Jaleel,

Iqbal Baig, and Asrar Khan among others.

Mujahid Akbar Khan further announced that an FIA focal person will be appointed at KATI to

address industrialists’ issues more efficiently. “KATI may send its proposal in this regard, and

upon approval from the Director General, a focal person will be officially designated,” he said.

Acknowledging the contributions of the business community, the Additional DG assured that

the FIA is taking serious steps to eliminate fake or coercive notices and to uphold fairness in all

operations. Referring to compliance measures taken to meet the Financial Action Task Force

(FATF) requirements, he said these steps were necessary despite causing temporary

inconvenience to the business sector. “However, these actions helped Pakistan successfully exit

both the FATF black and grey lists,” he added.

Mujahid Akbar Khan also noted that the shortage of drug inspectors had been resolved through

the intervention of Federal Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and said that stakeholders from the

pharmaceutical sector would be consulted to address remaining challenges.

Earlier, KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput emphasized the importance of a strong

working relationship between the FIA and the industrial sector. “Sustainable industrial growth

depends on mutual trust between the business community and state institutions. Without

curbing corruption and money laundering, a stable investment environment cannot be

achieved,” he remarked.

He added that the FIA’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption is commendable, but the

agency must continue adopting modern and effective strategies to combat emerging forms of

economic crime.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya said efforts were needed to rebuild public and business

confidence in the FIA, as fear of harassment often discourages industrialists from lodging

complaints. “This reluctance allows corrupt officials to exploit the situation through fake

notices,” he warned, urging stronger coordination between the FIA and the business

community.

Standing Committee Chairman Danish Khan also stressed the appointment of an FIA focal

person at KATI to expedite resolution of industrial issues. He suggested that the FIA use modern

technology and trained personnel to ensure impartial and transparent investigations.

Appreciating the FIA’s actions against hawala and hundi networks, he said facilities at airports

could still be improved to support legitimate business operations.

KITE Limited CEO Zahid Saeed and former KATI President Masood Naqi also addressed the

gathering.

Photo Caption: KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput and Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair

Chhaya present a shield to FIA Additional Director General (South) Mujahid Akbar Khan. Also

seen are Zahid Hamid, Muhammad Talha, Danish Khan, Gulzar Feroz, Zahid Saeed, Tariq Malik,

and others.