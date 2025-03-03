KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has officially launched an investigation into the high-profile murder case of Mustafa Amir.

FIA officials were scheduled to visit the house linked to the case today. During their visit, they plan to coordinate with police investigators already handling the case to gather information and understand the progress made so far. FIA will also review evidence collected from the house, officials confirmed.

Additionally, the FIA will approach the court to formally obtain a search warrant for the property.

Earlier reports indicated that FIA’s Anti-Money Laundering Circle and Cybercrime Wing would jointly handle the investigation into this case.

Authorities have frozen all bank accounts and properties belonging to Armaghan, the prime accused, for a period of 90 days. Investigators will also probe any individuals who carried out transactions through Armaghan’s accounts, officials stated.

A formal letter has been sent to the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) requesting evidence related to Armaghan’s possible involvement in money laundering. Forensic analysis will also be conducted to investigate Armaghan’s potential role in cybercrimes.

Last Friday, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior directed both the FIA and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to investigate the case. Following this, the FIA Cybercrime Wing began its inquiry immediately.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took place at the CM House to review the progress of the case.

Senior officials from Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), and Special Investigation Unit (SIU) briefed the chief minister on the case’s developments.

To accelerate the probe, DIG Javed Alam Odho has formed a special investigation committee to target the criminal syndicate linked to the murder. This six-member committee is led by DIG CIA Muqaddas Haider and includes SSP CTD Irfan Bahadur, SSP AVCC Anil Haider, and SSP Investigation East Alina Rajpar, among others.