Actress and model Nadia Hussain has been issued a summons by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged financial misconduct involving her husband, Atif Khan.

Sources within the FIA revealed that Nadia has been called to appear at the agency’s Karachi office on April 14. The inquiry stems from significant financial transfers made by Atif Khan—who is under investigation for alleged corruption involving billions of rupees—into her personal and salon-related accounts.

Investigators have reportedly flagged transactions exceeding Rs. 20 million into two accounts linked to Nadia Hussain’s salon business, prompting suspicions of potential money laundering or illegal financial activity.

The FIA has instructed the actress to provide supporting documents and evidence to clarify the nature of these transactions and warned of legal repercussions if she fails to appear or cooperate with the inquiry.

While the actress has not publicly responded to the allegations or the call-up notice, the agency has made it clear that non-compliance could lead to further legal action.