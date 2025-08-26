Gwadar – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday announced the arrest of two suspected human traffickers in Gwadar, Balochistan, for attempting to send Pakistani citizens to Iran via illegal sea routes.

According to the FIA, its Composite Circle Gwadar conducted “major operations” in different parts of the district, during which the suspects were apprehended. They were allegedly charging victims Rs10,000 each for the dangerous journey. The arrests were made after victims identified the traffickers, the agency said, adding that a formal investigation is underway.

Human smuggling from Pakistan into Iran remains a persistent challenge, with Gwadar and other Balochistan districts serving as key transit hubs. Traffickers routinely exploit vulnerable migrants seeking better economic opportunities or passage to the Middle East and Europe, often exposing them to severe risks on perilous land and sea routes, according to the National Initiative against Organised Crime.

Just last week, FIA Balochistan arrested five traffickers in Taftan and Loralai for facilitating illegal travel to Iran and Turkiye through forged documents. Three of those suspects were on the “most wanted” list of Pakistani embassies in both countries and had already sent numerous people abroad through illegal channels, FIA said.