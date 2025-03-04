The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has successfully apprehended six fugitives from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), all of whom were wanted in Pakistan for serious crimes, including terrorism, murder, attempted murder, robbery, and fraud.

According to an FIA spokesperson, these arrests were carried out through major operations led by the agency’s National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sufyan Ali, Akasha Iqbal, Zohaib Shehzad, Abdul Latif, Muhammad Jaleel, and Muhammad Ramiz Ashraf — all wanted by Punjab police in different cases.

Sufyan Ali was linked to a terrorism and attempted murder case registered at Wazirabad city police station in 2022.

Zohaib Shehzad was implicated in a robbery case at Satrah police station.

Abdul Latif was wanted for murder by Airport police station in Rahim Yar Khan.

Muhammad Jaleel, a fugitive for nine years, was sought by Dera Ghazi Khan police for robbery.

Muhammad Ramiz Ashraf faced charges of attempted murder at Sadiqabad police station in Rawalpindi.

Akasha Iqbal was accused of fraud, with a case filed at Civil Lines police station in Sialkot in 2023.

The FIA confirmed that Interpol red notices were issued to enable their arrest and extradition.

The suspects are being brought back to Pakistan via Lahore Airport, where they will be handed over to Punjab police for further legal proceedings.

FIA officials credited the successful operation to close cooperation between Interpol Islamabad and Interpol Abu Dhabi, highlighting that NCB Interpol operates round the clock using advanced technology to trace and capture fugitives worldwide.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to tracking down criminals hiding abroad, ensuring that no one escapes justice.

It’s worth mentioning that in April 2023, Punjab police had already arrested 10 proclaimed offenders from various Gulf countries and other international locations in connection with cases lodged in different police stations across the province.