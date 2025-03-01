KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a money laundering investigation against Armaghan, the main suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case.

The probe is being jointly carried out by FIA’s Anti-Money Laundering and Cybercrime Circles. According to FIA officials, all bank accounts and properties linked to Armaghan have been frozen for 90 days. Investigators will also examine individuals who carried out transactions through Armaghan’s accounts.

A formal request has been sent to the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) for evidence related to Armaghan’s suspected involvement in money laundering. Furthermore, forensic analysis will be conducted to uncover potential links between the accused and various cybercrimes.

On Friday, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior directed the FIA and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to investigate the murder case. During the committee’s meeting, it was decided that FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing would immediately begin its inquiry into the case.

PPP MNA Agha Rafiullah called for swift action against Armaghan, highlighting the lenient treatment he received despite opening fire on police officers. Meanwhile, MNA Nabeel Gabol claimed that the case is tied to drug trafficking and dark web transactions, reflecting the failure of federal agencies to address such illegal networks.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at the CM House on Thursday, also reviewed the progress of the case. Senior officials from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), and Special Investigation Unit (SIU) briefed the chief minister on developments.

Earlier, DIG Javed Alam Odho established a special investigation team to probe Armaghan’s network linked to Mustafa Amir’s murder. The six-member team, led by DIG CIA Muqaddas Haider, includes SSP CTD Irfan Bahadur, SSP AVCC Anil Haider, and SSP Investigation East Alina Rajpar, among others.

This committee has been tasked with thoroughly investigating the case, identifying criminal activities linked to Armaghan and his associates, arresting all those involved in the kidnapping and murder of Mustafa Amir, and dismantling the drug supply network connected to the syndicate.