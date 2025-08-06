Advertisements

ISLAMABAD — Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has revealed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has unearthed evidence of a large-scale money laundering operation involving Rs 1.12 billion in illegal transactions through hundi and hawala, directly linked to the Bahria Town corruption case.

In an exclusive statement, Tarar disclosed that when FIA teams conducted a raid, there was a blatant attempt to destroy records by setting them on fire—clear evidence, he said, that efforts were being made to conceal illicit activities.

He alleged that a hospital built within Bahria Town was diverted from its intended purpose and turned into a base for illegal financial operations. During the raid, FIA officials recovered hidden cash and vital documents from the facility, with reports suggesting that funds and sensitive files were being discreetly transported via ambulances.

Tarar confirmed that a forensic audit of the seized materials is currently underway, and further disclosures are expected. He added that the evidence gathered establishes links between the Bahria Town management and two key individuals, Imran and Qaiser Amin, who are allegedly central figures in the illegal hundi and hawala network.

Raising questions about the destruction of evidence, Tarar remarked, “If nothing illegal was happening, why the attempt to burn the records?” He accused Bahria Town’s owner, Malik Riaz, of orchestrating the illegal transfer of billions of rupees abroad, severely impacting Pakistan’s economy and flouting national laws.

The minister warned that the allegations of money laundering and corruption against Bahria Town and Malik Riaz are grave and unavoidable. “Escaping the law is not an option — surrender is the only way forward,” Tarar stated.

He also reassured residents of Bahria Town that their rights would remain protected and unaffected by the legal proceedings, emphasizing that justice would take its course against those responsible.

It is important to mention that this development follows an FIA raid at a Bahria Town facility in Islamabad just a day earlier, during which financial records and payment files were recovered from a hospital building, forming part of the ongoing probe into corruption and financial irregularities.