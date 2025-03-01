ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior has directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to launch investigations into the murder of Mustafa Amir, ARY News reported on Friday.

During a meeting of the Standing Committee, it was decided that the FIA Cyber Crime Wing would immediately initiate its probe into the high-profile case.

The Additional Secretary of Interior Sindh informed the committee that due to the late receipt of the meeting’s agenda, a formal briefing could not be presented.

During the session, PPP MNA Agha Rafiullah urged the FIA to swiftly act against the suspect, who allegedly opened fire on police officers, yet received lenient treatment.

MNA Nabeel Gabol criticized the absence of the Inspector General of Sindh Police or any official representative at the meeting, while MNA Abdul Qadir Patel stressed the gravity of the case, noting its links to cryptocurrency dealings and online criminal networks.

Gabol further alleged that the case is connected to drug trafficking and dark web transactions, underscoring the failure of federal agencies in curbing such activities. Patel also questioned the FIA’s effectiveness in addressing these types of cyber and financial crimes.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General FIA, Waqar Uddin Syed, stated that the case currently remains with the Sindh Police, but the FIA is ready to fully cooperate once it is officially transferred.

The Committee Chairman instructed both the FIA and ANF to present a comprehensive briefing in the next session, making it clear that the Inspector General of Sindh Police must personally attend.

Abdul Qadir Patel expressed doubts that a single individual could operate such an extensive criminal network, hinting at the involvement of a larger syndicate. Agha Rafiullah revealed that over 500 laptops were recovered from the crime scene, and several business deals involving police officers have also emerged during the preliminary investigation.

Patel further disclosed that some individuals linked to the case have already fled abroad, while Gabol warned that more suspects are planning to escape.

In response, the Additional Secretary Sindh proposed the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to ensure a coordinated and thorough investigation into the case.