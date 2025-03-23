Karachi : FIA Additional Director General South Mujahid Akbar has issued a notification regarding this. Under which 10 agency officials posted in Karachi and Hyderabad, including two women, have been expelled from the province. Assistant Director Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, posted at ADG South Office, has written in the notification that Additional Director General South Mujahid Akbar and Director Human Resources Department Abbas Ahsan had a phone conversation. After which the following exchanges were made These include Sub Inspector Samina Siddiqui, Shahid Saeed, Inspector Nazia Saleem, Sub-Inspector Khurram Islam, Zulfiqar Ali Siyal, Head Constable Munir Bachkani and Constables Kumbo Khan, Sarfaraz Hussain, Raja Manil and Waqar Ahmed Kanjo. These transfers did not require permission from the Director General, as is usually the case. In this regard, Director General Jan Muhammad, Director HRM Abbas Ahsan, and Director South Mujahid Akbar were contacted and messages were sent several times, but they refused to speak. An officer posted at the ADG’s office confirmed that the above-mentioned officials have been expelled from the province as punishment. It is important to note that if there were corruption or other serious allegations against women, they could have been subject to a departmental inquiry or posted to a zonal office, rather than being expelled from the district. It should be noted that these officers and employees have been transferred to Quetta and there is severe anxiety and fear among them in this regard.

https://youtu.be/NCRnFxm2lYg?si=K9JXHGjgkk9zSkQW