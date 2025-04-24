Karachi, April 24: Pakistan’s fertilizer supply chain is facing severe disruptions as ongoing sit-ins and road blockades in Sindh have choked critical transport routes, stranding thousands of trucks and halting industrial operations. Among the hardest hit are the country’s two major fertilizer producers, Fauji Fertilizer in Mirpur Mathelo and Engro Fertilizers in Daharki, whose operations are now under significant strain.

The prolonged blockade of the National Highway in Sindh has brought the movement of goods to a near standstill. With urea shipments delayed and raw material deliveries stuck in transit, the country’s ability to supply essential fertilizer to farmers during the crucial Kharif season is being compromised.

This isn’t just a Sindh issue – it’s becoming a problem with national-level effects. Both inbound and outbound logistics for the fertilizer industry have slowed dramatically, and limited on-site storage at the plants is adding to the pressure. If these challenges persist, production slowdowns or temporary shutdowns could result in a shortfall in urea supply, disrupting farming activities across large areas.

This disruption comes at a critical moment in the agricultural calendar. The Kharif season, which includes crops like cotton, sugarcane, and rice, depends heavily on timely access to urea. Delays in distribution may cause lower yields, higher food prices, and added financial pressure on farmers whose economics have already deteriorated over the last year.

Beyond fertilizer, the broader economic fallout is mounting. Over 3,500 trucks – many loaded with export consignments, perishable goods, and critical industrial materials – remain stranded across northern Sindh, especially near Sukkur. With containers piling up and goods unable to reach their destinations, the supply chain is rapidly becoming gridlocked.

Raw materials are also being held up at Karachi Port, resulting in many manufacturers facing the possibility of production delays. Exporters are missing delivery deadlines, potentially weakening confidence among international partners and affecting future trade prospects.

Unless immediate steps are taken by provincial and federal authorities to reopen road access and resume the flow of goods, this economic chokehold may deepen, adding stress to both agricultural productivity and industrial operations, potentially stalling and even reversing the positive momentum made by the country in curbing inflation and restoring national economic stability.