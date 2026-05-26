Ferrari has officially unveiled its first fully electric vehicle, the Ferrari Luce, marking the company’s entry into the high-performance electric car market.

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The launch places Ferrari alongside luxury rivals such as Porsche and Lamborghini in offering fully electric performance vehicles.

Ferrari Luce Delivers Supercar Performance

According to the company, the Ferrari Luce can reach a top speed of more than 310 kilometres per hour and offers a driving range exceeding 530 kilometres on a single charge.

The electric supercar accelerates from 0 to 100kph in just 2.5 seconds and features a powerful 122kWh battery pack.

At 2.26 tonnes, the Luce is the heaviest model ever produced by Ferrari.

Ferrari Introduces Rare Four-Door Design

The Luce is only the second four-door model in Ferrari’s history and the company’s first-ever five-seater vehicle.

Unlike Ferrari’s traditional two-seat sports cars, the Luce combines luxury, family space and electric performance in one model.

Ferrari chairman John Elkann said the launch marked the beginning of a new chapter for the iconic Italian brand.

“We are inaugurating a chapter that turns our vision into reality,” Elkann stated.

Luxury Carmakers Slow EV Expansion

Ferrari’s launch comes as several luxury car manufacturers slow down their electric vehicle strategies due to weaker-than-expected global demand.

Last year, Ferrari reduced its long-term EV expectations, saying electric vehicles would make up 20 per cent of its lineup by 2030 instead of the earlier 40pc target.

The wider automotive industry has also experienced slower growth in electric vehicle adoption as many buyers continue to favour traditional combustion engines.