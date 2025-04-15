Islamabad, Pakistan – 15th April, 2025 : At a high-level National Symposium on Primary Health Care (PHC), Federal Minister of State for Health, Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to revitalizing PHC as a cornerstone for achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The event brought together key national and provincial leaders, including Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial health ministers, and representatives from international partners such as the Aga Khan University, Gates Foundation, World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and the World Bank.

“This forum is a critical opportunity to align national and provincial efforts, in close partnership with global health actors, to build a resilient, inclusive, and people-centered health system for Pakistan,” said Minister Bharath.

Referencing the Alma Ata (1978) and Astana (2018) Declarations, the Minister emphasized Pakistan’s long-standing commitment to Primary Health Care. “As we approach the 50th anniversary of PHC in 2028, we must seize this moment to reaffirm our dedication to equitable health for all,” he said.

The Minister highlighted that the National Health Vision (2016–2025) has laid a strong foundation for the forthcoming National Health and Population Policy (2025–2034), which will prioritize health system resilience, equity, and efficiency. This forward-looking policy aims to tackle pressing health challenges, including climate change, emerging diseases, and the double burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

A central focus of Mr. Bharath’s address was the nationwide rollout of the Essential Package of Health Services (EPHS) at the district level, especially in high-burden areas. This package targets critical health domains such as maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health, and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and their risk factors.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s firm resolve to eradicate communicable diseases, including Polio, Tuberculosis, and Hepatitis C. Notably, he shared that the Prime Minister recently endorsed a PKR 67.77 billion PC-1 to eliminate Hepatitis C in partnership with provincial governments. Additionally, $18 million has been secured to strengthen national preparedness for future pandemics.

The Minister also spotlighted digital transformation in healthcare, announcing the Ministry’s PKR 33 billion proposal to establish telemedicine centers across Pakistan—aimed at expanding access and enabling real-time data management at the PHC level.

“We plan to gradually increase public health spending from 1% to 3% of GDP, ushering in a new era of PHC-focused reforms in collaboration with provinces and partners,” he affirmed.

Addressing the health workforce crisis, Mr. Bharath called for scaling up the production of nurses and paramedics, along with expanding the Lady Health Worker (LHW) program. He also stressed the need to strengthen Health Care Commissions to regulate service quality in both public and private sectors.

The Minister expressed deep appreciation for the continued support of development partners, particularly the Gates Foundation, citing successful collaborations such as the Tando Allah Yar PHC model and urban immunization drives in Karachi as exemplary initiatives.

He concluded with a strong call for multi-sectoral action to tackle the broader social determinants of health and urged participants to translate insights from the symposium into tangible policy actions.

“The Government of Pakistan is committed to acting on the outcomes of this dialogue and looks forward to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure a healthier, more equitable future for our people,” he concluded.