Karachi, 4th September 2025: The Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi alongwith Railways officials met with the Chairman KPT Rear Admiral Ateeq ur Rehman Abid SI(M) at KPT Head Office to discuss issues related to the Dedicated Freight Corridor as well as pertaining to the East and West wharves renewal / operations.

Earlier, on arrival, KPT gave a comprehensive briefing about the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) covering Karachi Port Operations and the port projects, which was followed by detailed discussions on highlighted issues. The focus of the meeting also remained on the importance of railways for cargo handling, which brought to fore the requirements of improving rail tracks nationwide as well as those linked to Karachi Port.

The Chairman informed the honourable Minister for Railways that the Karachi Port and business expansion is underway and the port has planned connectivity projects where rail links are extremely pivotal. This will facilitate efficient cargo handling which is increasing; especially last years record growth is a manifestation of the same. Moreover, it also offers a solution to address traffic congestion due to port activities.

The Minister for Railways elaborated the overall transformation of Pakistan Railways and informed that a comprehensive plan is already underway which will also facilitate Transit Cargo. He further explained that despite shortages of rolling stock, Pakistan Railways is generating significant revenue via successful operations of nationwide cargo network.

Later, the Chairman KPT Rear Admiral Ateeq ur Rehman Abid SI(M) presented a souvenirs to the honourable Federal Minister for Railways, followed by visits of rail network / infrastructure at wharves including terminals and a harbour visit, to conclude the proceedings at Karachi Port Trust, Karachi.