MQM-P opposes new SBCA amendment rules, demands PPPP to reconsider, Syed Mustafa Kamal.

Federal Minister for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal visited DRAP office in Karachi and addressed a press conference on 05 Apr 2025.

Addressing the press conference, Syed Mustafa Kamal felicitated the role of COAS, Prime Minister, Minister for Energy and whole task force in reducing the prices of Electricity. He said that renegotiating the deal with IMF and providing the relief to the domestic and commercial consumers in such an environment is commendable and should be appreciated. He also commended role of COAS and Prime Minister for their sincere efforts in reducing the circular debt. He hinted that soon IPPs and Distribution companies will be privatized. Privatization is necessary but we need to liberalize the market to end monopoly.

Addressing the media persons, he declared that MQM-P opposes the new proposed amendment rules in SBCA which will allow commercial activities on residential plots. He termed these measures destructive for the city and demanded PPP to reconsider such moves.

Speaking about frequent road accidents in the city, he told the audience that due to corrupt system drivers are getting licenses and maintenance certificates, which result in frequent road accidents. He demanded that Sindh Government should immediately, issue 10 Millions to the each bereaved family and 5 millions to the injureds. Moreover, he cautioned that these accidents are beyond ethnicity so one must be use caution while inciting ethnic clash as victims are from every ethnicity.

Speaking of MoNHSR&C he said that efforts are underway reduce burden on tertiary care hospitals by initiating telemedicines. Moreover, he announced that soon in consultation with NADRA, his Ministry is underway to launch one patient one MR ID(Medical Record ID).

On a question of lack of Development projects for the Urban areas of Sindh, he said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, at the request of MQM-P, offered 15 Billion for Karachi and 5 Billion for Hyderabad. However, due to dissolution of PWD, these funds were not utilised. Now that PIDCL is efficient, soon this city will witness development, he added further.

Later, he held a meeting with DRAP Officials directed that lacunas in system be erased for efficiency and quality.