Karachi 23rd November, 2024 : Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Mr. Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, graced the Indus University convocation 2024 as the Chief Guest. He was joined by distinguished guests, including Mr. Bashir Jan Muhammad, a multifaceted personality who chairs the Westbury Group of Companies, Dalda Foods, and serves as the Chancellor of CBM and Chairman of Kharadar General Hospital, Chancellor Indus University, Mr. Khalid Amin, Former Administrator Karachi and DG NIPA, Dr. Saif ur Rehman, and various experts from the education sector. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Mr. Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, graced the Indus University convocation 2024 as the Chief Guest. He was joined by distinguished guests, including Mr. Bashir Jan Muhammad, a multifaceted personality who chairs the Westbury Group of Companies, Dalda Foods, and serves as the Chancellor of CBM and Chairman of Kharadar General Hospital, Chancellor Indus University, Mr. Khalid Amin, Former Administrator Karachi and DG NIPA, Dr. Saif ur Rehman, and various experts from the education sector.

During their address, Chief Guest Mr. Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh and Guest of Honor Mr. Bashir Jan Muhammad congratulated the graduating students, attributing their success to their hard work, parental support, and divine blessings.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Mr. Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, praised Indus University for its pivotal role in empowering young people through education and training. He highlighted the university’s unique approach, which not only equips graduates with market-driven skills but also fosters self-discovery and identity formation.