Karachi,Wednesday, December 4, 2024 : Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Mr. Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, attended the passing out parade of the 61st batch of Pakistan Marine Academy Cadets as the Chief Guest. During the ceremony, the Minister awarded prizes and recognition to the outstanding cadets. Notably, he announced a cash prize of Rs. 600,000 for the cadet who achieved top merit. This gesture aims to encourage excellence and motivation among the cadets.