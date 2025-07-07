Advertisements

Karachi – July 7, 2025 : Federal Minister for Interior & Narcotics Control, Mr. Mohsin Naqvi, visited the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) today to engage with the business community and discuss a wide range of pressing issues related to law enforcement, trade facilitation, smuggling control, narcotics, and investor concerns.

During the session, members of the Chamber raised critical concerns regarding border security, visa delays for credible investors, anomalies in the federal budget process, rising costs of doing business, narcotics abuse in urban areas, and police reforms. The Minister responded to each point in detail and assured action-oriented follow-up.

Addressing the issue of public safety and surveillance, Mr. Naqvi stated:

“Alhamdulillah, the first ten days of Muharram passed without any law and order situation, which is a good omen. The installation of facial recognition cameras at Karachi’s entry and exit points will help in significantly reducing street crimes such as snatching and improving overall security.”

On the topic of NADRA card criminal record integration, the Minister noted:

“NADRA once had the facility to flag criminal records, but it was discontinued. If this feature is reintroduced, it would serve as an effective crime deterrent and investigative tool. I will pursue its restoration.”

Regarding immigration and investor visa concerns, he added:

“The Director General Immigration falls under my jurisdiction, and I acknowledge that several investors with credible business records have faced unjustified visa rejections, particularly in the UAE. I will be meeting the UAE Interior Minister next week to resolve this. As for Kuwait, we have already succeeded in restoring Pakistani access after 18 years of ban. Our passport ranking has improved, and further bilateral agreements are underway to enhance it further.”

On border security and smuggling, Mr. Naqvi explained:

“We have managed to significantly curb smuggling this year. However, the Coast Guard operates with limited resources. We’ve initiated discussions to enhance capacity and funding for better coastal surveillance and anti-smuggling operations.”

Speaking on the Karachi Safe City Project, the Minister assured:

“The Safe City project is underway, and I will work towards making it fully functional. This will drastically reduce crime rates in Karachi through enhanced surveillance and smart policing.”

In response to questions regarding the growing narcotics problem, especially near schools and among minors, the Minister shared:

“We are implementing reforms in order to strengthen control on narcotics. Lahore faced similar issues around a year and a half ago. We tackled it through targeted operations, but long-term control requires proper rehabilitation. We will work with KCCI to establish a rehabilitation center where drug addicts can receive treatment and reintegration support.”

He acknowledged flaws in police response and misuse of online FIR mechanisms, especially in Central Karachi:

“The revival of thana culture in some areas is concerning. Online FIRs are functional, but we need to break the chain of police inaction, especially when arrests are followed by immediate releases due to lack of FIRs. Police reforms have been stagnant since Police Order 2002. I recognize that merit postings are being ignored, and I am committed to correcting this. We will discuss this with provincial government as well and will also consider reinstating a dedicated police liaison at KCCI to support investors.”

On budgetary anomalies and export-related tax issues, Mr. Naqvi stated:

“It is a valid concern that anomaly committee meetings were skipped this year. Traditionally, these are crucial for dialogue before the budget is finalized. The concerns over transition from FTR to NTR and increased taxation on exporters need review. I will convey these points to the relevant ministries for reconsideration. Business viability must not suffer due to policy shifts.”

Concerning the EFS mechanism, he acknowledged exporter difficulties:

“Shifting to the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) was meant to ease business, but it’s clear that implementation flaws have raised costs instead. This feedback is important and will be addressed in coordination with the concerned ministry.”

On the issue of encroachments, the Minister commented:

“Enforcement of anti-encroachment laws is currently weak. Even after clearance, many areas are reoccupied within days. We are proposing stricter laws and significantly higher penalties to deter repeat encroachments.”

Finally, Mr. Mohsin Naqvi reaffirmed the government’s intent to partner with the business community to create a secure, business-friendly, and socially responsible Karachi. The session ended with a note of gratitude from KCCI and a mutual commitment to continue dialogue on all unresolved issues.