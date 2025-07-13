Advertisements

Karachi – July 13, 2025: A grand Certificate Distribution Ceremony was held today by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) at Auditorium of Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi. The event was graced by the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, as the chief guest.

The ceremony aimed to honor young trainees who successfully completed their vocational and technical courses by awarding them certificates and laptops to help them begin their professional journeys with confidence and empowerment.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said:

“Women are an essential part of Pakistan’s success. In the NAVTTC video shown earlier, you saw how a daughter of this nation secured a job as a welder in South Korea. This is no small achievement. I urge all parents and husbands to allow women to pursue their professions after completing their education.”

Speaking on the significance of Karachi in Pakistan’s economic future, he added:

“The entire nation now realizes that if we do not allow Karachi to prosper, we risk losing our exports to neighboring countries like Bangladesh and others.”

Highlighting Karachi’s diversity, he remarked:

“Karachi is rightfully known as ‘Mini Pakistan’ due to its ethnic diversity, and it’s heartening to see that the recipients of these certificates today represent all communities of Pakistan.”

Dr. Siddiqui also shared the government’s efforts to enhance digital access among youth:

“We are distributing laptops to deserving students so they can overcome the fear of not getting their due share and focus on skill development. Freelancers alone have contributed around half a billion dollars to Pakistan’s economy — a promising step toward economic independence.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was presented with a token of appreciation. He also personally distributed certificates and laptops to deserving youth — the future of Pakistan — encouraging them to play their part in national development.