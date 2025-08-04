Advertisements

Karachi – August 4, 2025: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, addressed a media talk during a one-day conference organized by the University of Karachi at the Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium. The conference focused on promoting inclusive reforms and enhancing the welfare of persons with disabilities.

Prominent personalities in attendance included Mr. Mahmood Iraqi, Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi, Ms. Kishwer Zehra, senior politician, and Mr. Amin Ul Haq, former Federal Minister among other notables from University of Karachi.

Speaking at the conference, Ms. Kishwer Zehra emphasized her party’s longstanding commitment to the welfare of persons with disabilities:

“Our party was the first to establish a dedicated wing for disability welfare and reforms. We must begin by accepting their existence and rights.”

She further added,

“I am officially handing over the responsibility for leading future reforms for persons with disabilities.”

Vice Chancellor Mahmood Iraqi expressed appreciation for civil society’s role but underlined the importance of state responsibility:

“While the contributions of NGOs are commendable, they do not absolve the government of its duties. Structural reforms are needed for financial independence, equal opportunities, and infrastructural accessibility for persons with disabilities.”

He also announced, “As Vice Chancellor, I have approved full tuition fee waivers for all students with disabilities for the duration of their academic programs. I commend the faculty and department for highlighting this critical issue.”

Then Federal Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, in his address, made an emotional and powerful appeal to recognize the potential of persons with disabilities:

“Your identity will be your future. The biggest disability is to accept slavery. This is the month of freedom for Pakistan, and among us are the descendants of immigrants whose ancestors gave their lives for the creation of this free country.”

He added, “People call them persons with disabilities; I call them people with special abilities. When Karachi runs — as the economic hub of Pakistan — the whole country runs.”

Dr. Siddiqui also highlighted the government’s efforts:

“We have already presented legislation for reforms related to persons with disabilities, though it is still under process. I have ensured that special education is now recognized as an essential part of our national education policy.”

Reflecting on Karachi’s past and present, he remarked:

“In 2008, Karachi was among the emerging global cities. Today, according to international statistics, it ranks among the worst cities to live in. We have done our part and fulfilled our duties. I have been nominated five times into the government. Now it is your turn — the youth — to come forward with fresh visions and reforms, and work towards the betterment of our beloved country. Pakistan Zindabad! “