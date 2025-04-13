Federal Minister for Education and Convener MQM Pakistan Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui visited the office of Vohra Production and Event Management, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui appreciated the performance of Vohra Production and Event Management.

Convener MQM Pakistan Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui visited the office of Vohra Production and Event Management, met with Yasin Vohra, founder of Vohra Production and Event Management, CEO Waqas Vohra,Regional Manager Sales, Marketing & Communication Arsalan Khan and others, in the meeting, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui appreciated the performance of Vohra Production and Event Management and said that VPEM has a unique position in the event management department due to its tireless work, the credit for developing event management on modern lines goes to Vohra Production and Management, later in the meeting CEO VPM Waqas Vohra, founder VPEM Yasin Vohra and COC member Khurram Farhan presented a commemorative shield to Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui,