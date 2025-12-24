Karachi: Mr. Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Acting President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has called upon the Government of Pakistan to conduct a comprehensive review of all existing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) in order to curtail trade deficit – extending benefits of those agreements to Pakistani exporters as well. We need to negotiate and activate the pending FTAs on the same lines to avoid any further disadvantageous positions in future, he added.

It is pertinent to note that Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, has consulted FPCCI in detail over the recent decline in food exports of Pakistan. The minister informed the apex body that his initiative is based on Prime Minister of Pakistan’s advice to take the business on board.

Rana Tanveer Hussain acknowledged that there are genuine and valid concerns of the business, industry and trade community of Pakistan – which need to be addressed to reverse the decline in exports. He assured FPCCI that the government will seek diligent consultative process with them in taxation, industrial, sectorial and export promotion initiatives.

Advertisements

Rana Tanveer Hussain stated that the Ministry of National Food Security & Research and its subsidiary institutions are rigorously and tirelessly working to provide best quality seeds in ample quantities in a timely fashion. He also committed that he will bring federal secretaries of the relevant ministries in his next visit to the FPCCI.

Mr. Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Acting President FPCCI, identified that there are three major areas of concern vis-à-vis declining food and agro-based exports; namely, the need to renegotiate FTAs with major trading partners, provision of top quality seeds for major crops and facilitation to agriculture industry and their exporters in meeting compliance standards of various industries and regions.

Mr. Saquib Fayyaz Magoon maintained that a joint meeting of Federal Minister of National Food Security; Federal Minister of Commerce and FPCCI is essential for result-oriented, data-driven and holistic dialogue on the issues pertaining to agricultural production, supply chain and exports issues.

Mr. Saquib Fayyaz Magoon underscored that the foundation of a robust export economy lies in the quality of its primary produce. The Federation demanded the immediate implementation of the national seed supply to ensure high-yield varieites through the introduction of climate-resilient varieties along with investment in R&D and increased collaboration between the private sector and research institutes to end dependence on imported seeds.

Mr. Aman Paracha, VP FPCCI, speaking during the high-level consultative session, highlighted that Pakistan’s current trade agreements require urgent renegotiation to address growing trade deficits and to provide a more level playing field for local industries and the agricultural sector for economic equity.

Aman Paracha emphasized that while FTAs are intended to enhance market access, several existing agreements have resulted in an influx of imports without a reciprocal growth in Pakistani exports. “We need a ‘Trade-First’ diplomacy approach,” stated Aman Paracha. “Existing FTAs must be reviewed to include more value-added agro-based products and to remove non-tariff barriers that currently hinder our penetration into export markets.”

Mr. Tariq Jadoon, VP FPCCI, stressed upon the need for an urgent focus on export compliance in lieu of the increasing global requirements for traceability and food safety. Pakistan’s agricultural exports face significant risks, if compliance standards are not modernized, he added.

“Compliance is no longer optional; it is a prerequisite for survival in the global value chain,” said Mr. Tariq Jadoon. The Federation urged the government to accelerate the technical support to exporters to meet Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) standards; particularly for the EU, UK, and Gulf markets.

FPCCI concluded by recommending the establishment of a joint public-private task force to oversee the standardization of export-oriented crops. By combining better seed technology with rigorous international compliance, Pakistan can potentially double its agro-based exports within the next five years.