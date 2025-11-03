November 3, 2025 : Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Dissatisfied with Ongoing Work on Lyari Expressway — Announces M6 & M10 Motorways as a Gift for the People of Sindh.

Federal Minister for Communications, Mr. Abdul Aleem Khan, has expressed deep concern and dissatisfaction over the current state of Karachi’s infrastructure, saying it does not reflect the stature of Pakistan’s economic hub.

Mr. Abdul Aleem Khan said the ongoing work on the Lyari Expressway was unsatisfactory, and therefore, he has suspended Member South with immediate effect.

“This is my promise to the people of Karachi that the Lyari Expressway will be transformed into a model infrastructure,” he added.

The Federal Minister announced that the development work on the M-6 Motorway (Sukkur–Hyderabad) and the M-10 Motorway (Hyderabad–Karachi Port) will commence from this financial year. He described these projects as a gift from the Federal Government to the people of Sindh.

Mr. Abdul Aleem Khan said that with the completion of these motorways, the Karachi Port will be directly connected with the entire country, greatly improving trade, logistics, and connectivity.

He reaffirmed that the Federal Government remains committed to modernizing infrastructure across Sindh, ensuring that every project meets the highest standards of transparency, quality, and efficiency for the benefit of the people.

Mr. Abdul Aleem Khan expressed these views on his official X handle, adding that he is currently in Karachi to participate in the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC 2025).