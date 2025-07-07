Advertisements

Karachi, July 7, 2025 : Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi today visited the residence of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, where he was warmly received by the senior minister.

During the meeting, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the security arrangements made by the Sindh government and Sindh Police for Muharram-ul-Haram.

The meeting between the two leaders included a detailed discussion on the country’s important political issues.

The meeting included a detailed discussion on the overall political scenario, relations between the federation and the provinces, and joint efforts to ensure national peace and stability.

Both agreed that all political forces must work together to address the challenges facing the country, in the interest of national unity and public welfare.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi today visited the residence of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, where he was warmly received by the senior minister.

During the meeting, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the security arrangements made by the Sindh government and Sindh Police for Muharram-ul-Haram.

The meeting between the two leaders included a detailed discussion on the country’s important political issues.

The meeting included a detailed discussion on the overall political scenario, relations between the federation and the provinces, and joint efforts to ensure national peace and stability.

Both agreed that all political forces must work together to address the challenges facing the country, in the interest of national unity and public welfare.