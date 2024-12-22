ISLAMABAD, (INP): Federal government has agreed to all demands presented by Ittehad Tanzeemat Madaaris Deenia (ITMD) regarding Seminary bill. According to reports, assurances have been given that the registration of Seminaries will be conducted under the Societies Act, addressing a key concern of the organisation. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that no joint session of Parliament will be convened to discuss this matter. In line with the proposed amendments under the 26th Constitutional Amendment, a notification is expected to be issued soon, formalising the agreement.