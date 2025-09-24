Government spokesperson Raja Ansari has announced that the federal government will distribute free laptops to students in Karachi as part of a major initiative launching this December. The distribution ceremony is scheduled to take place at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam.

Ansari highlighted that the federal government is committed to supporting Karachi’s residents through various development projects in partnership with the Sindh government. He revealed that 22 mega projects worth Rs. 334 billion are set to be initiated in the city.

He also praised Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, describing him as a sincere leader, and emphasized that the federal government is pursuing development in Karachi despite having no political representation in the province. According to Ansari, the aim is not political point-scoring or criticism, but rather cooperation with the Sindh government and the Mayor of Karachi for the city’s progress.