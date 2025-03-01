ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced the Nisab-i-Zakat for the Islamic year 1445-46 AH, setting the threshold at Rs179,689 for mandatory Zakat deduction from savings accounts, profit and loss sharing accounts, and similar deposit accounts.

This is the minimum balance required in bank accounts for Zakat to be deducted on the first day of Ramadan, which falls on March 2, 2025.

The newly fixed Nisab is Rs44,519 higher than last year’s amount, which stood at Rs135,179.

As per the Zakat and Ushr Ordinance, 1980, Zakat will not be deducted if the account balance falls below the specified Nisab amount on the deduction date.

According to the official notification, banks will deduct Zakat at a rate of 2.5% from applicable accounts holding the required minimum balance.

It is important to note that current accounts are exempt from Zakat deduction under the same ordinance.