The federal government has introduced a significant policy change by approving uniform monthly electricity tariff adjustments across Pakistan, including Karachi.

This approval was granted by the federal cabinet following the Economic Coordination Committee’s (ECC) decision on August 19. Under the new policy, monthly tariff adjustments—whether increases or decreases—will now be applied equally to all consumers nationwide.

Previously, K-Electric had a separate adjustment mechanism, while the rest of the country followed a different system. It is worth noting that the base tariff and quarterly adjustments were already implemented uniformly across Pakistan, including Karachi. With this move, monthly adjustments will now also be standardized.