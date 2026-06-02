CAIRO: The Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), the impact investment and equity financing arm of Afreximbank, has announced the appointment of Emmanuel Assiak as its Chief Executive Officer, effective December 15, 2025.

Security Forces Kill 17 Militants in Intelligence-Based Operations Across Balochistan: ISPR

The appointment comes at a significant stage in FEDA’s expansion as the organization continues to scale investments aimed at supporting Africa’s export development, industrialization, and economic transformation.

Leadership for a Growing Investment Platform

FEDA said strong leadership will be essential as the fund increases its efforts to mobilize and deploy capital into export-oriented sectors across Africa. The organization is focused on addressing investment gaps while supporting industrial growth and intra-African trade.

Emmanuel Assiak brings more than three decades of experience in financial services, including nearly 20 years in private equity. Throughout his career, he has led and supported major investments across African markets, with expertise in transaction structuring, capital deployment, value creation, and strategic partnerships.

Longstanding Role in FEDA’s Development

Assiak has been closely associated with FEDA since its inception. He previously served as Pioneer Director and Managing Director/Chief Investment Officer for more than six years. Most recently, he held the position of Interim Chief Executive Officer since November 2025.

During his tenure as Chief Investment Officer, he played a key role in establishing FEDA’s investment platforms and building its portfolio across multiple sectors.

Prior to joining FEDA in 2019, Assiak held senior leadership positions at African Capital Alliance and worked in Nigeria’s banking sector, including roles at Zenith Bank Plc and Continental Trust Bank, now part of the United Bank for Africa Group.

Extensive Academic and Professional Credentials

Assiak holds a Master of Business Administration from Manchester Business School, a Master of Science in Economics from the University of Lagos, and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Cross River State, now known as the University of Uyo.

He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and has completed executive certification in Private Equity at London Business School’s Coller Institute.

Afreximbank Leadership Welcomes Appointment

Dr. George Elombi, President of Afreximbank and Chairman of the Boards of both Afreximbank and FEDA, said Assiak’s leadership and deep understanding of Africa’s private equity landscape would help strengthen the continent’s private sector.

He noted that FEDA is expected to continue mobilizing strategic investments that support industrialization, value addition, and export development throughout Africa.

Focus on Industrial Growth and Trade

Commenting on his appointment, Emmanuel Assiak expressed appreciation to the boards of FEDA and Afreximbank for their confidence in his leadership.

He said FEDA has already made significant contributions toward mobilizing long-term capital for Africa’s export and industrial sectors and pledged to build on that foundation.

According to Assiak, the fund will continue expanding investments that unlock economic value, strengthen intra-African trade, and support the continent’s broader industrialization agenda.

Based in Kigali

As Chief Executive Officer, Assiak will be based in Kigali, Rwanda, where he will oversee FEDA’s investment activities and strategic initiatives across the continent.

To date, FEDA has invested more than $1.3 billion in companies and projects across sectors including manufacturing, agro-processing, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, financial services, and trade-enabling infrastructure.

The appointment reflects FEDA’s commitment to accelerating economic development through targeted investments that support Africa’s long-term growth and competitiveness.