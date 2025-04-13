ISLAMABAD – A storm has quietly brewed inside the walls of the FIA Headquarters in Islamabad. Transferred from Quetta just yesterday, Assistant Director Shahid Ilyas Khan, a name synonymous with courage, honesty, and an uncompromising stance against corruption, has re-entered the battlefield—and the corrupt elements within FIA are trembling.

Known for taking down human traffickers, money laundering networks, cybercrime mafias, and even corrupt colleagues within his own department, Shahid Ilyas Khan’s arrival in the capital has sent shockwaves through the ranks of those with skeletons in their closets. According to sources, a group of corrupt FIA officers immediately launched a coordinated effort via WhatsApp to sabotage his future postings.

Their plan: brainwash the newly appointed Director General Riffat Mukhtar and Additional DGs against him to ensure he doesn’t get any influential post where he can strike at the heart of the corrupt mafia. This isn’t new for Shahid Ilyas. In the past, he’s faced suspension, jail, and blocked promotions for daring to challenge the status quo. When posted in Sibi Balochistan he took bold action against a village involved in widespread electricity theft—so many were arrested that even the local police struggled to accommodate them.

In Quetta, as Assistant Director for Human Trafficking, Shahid Ilyas arrested a fake journalist involved in smuggling operations linked to both Pakistani and Afghan passports. Shockingly, these individuals were found to have ties with the banned terrorist group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). An intelligence agency, alarmed by the threats to his life following these arrests, recommended his transfer to Islamabad for his safety.

Now stationed at the headquarters, the corrupt within FIA are terrified—fearing that their time may finally be up. While Shahid Ilyas Khan is being hailed as a hero by the media and Public, the internal mafia is doing everything it can to stop him from rising. The big question: Will DG Riffat Mukhtar stand with the nation’s true heroes, or fall prey to the whispers of the corrupt? The fate of FIA’s credibility hangs in the balance.